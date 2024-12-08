Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,209 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstService were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FirstService by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in FirstService by 7.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FirstService by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

