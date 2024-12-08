Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 87.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $409,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

