Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 300 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST stock opened at $322.49 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.17 and a 200 day moving average of $311.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

