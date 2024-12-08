Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.87 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

