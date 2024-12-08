Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

