Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

LEGN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

