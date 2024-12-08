Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,900 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 149.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

