Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,000 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 634.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 956,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 826,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 557.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 776,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 658,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 548,678 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

QFIN stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

