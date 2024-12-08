Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $18.08 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a P/E ratio of -361.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.