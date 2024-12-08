Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,293 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Communications worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

