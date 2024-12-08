Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Titan International worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Down 1.6 %

Titan International stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.83. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

