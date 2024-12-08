Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRK Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,414,000 after buying an additional 2,438,252 shares during the period. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 775.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775,371 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 362,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

