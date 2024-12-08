Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:RY Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.58.

TSE RY opened at C$178.27 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.44 and a one year high of C$180.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,197.75. This trade represents a 99.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

