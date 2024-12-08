Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Issued By Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $68.85 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

