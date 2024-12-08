Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:TXG Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
TXG opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.75.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
