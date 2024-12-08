Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:TXG Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.03.

TXG opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

