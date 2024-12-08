Q1 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Lowered by Analyst

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

TSE BTE opened at C$3.66 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.64 and a one year high of C$5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

