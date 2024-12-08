Q2 Earnings Forecast for Symbotic Issued By William Blair

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $27.95 on Friday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 19,307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,250 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $150,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,929.40. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,556 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

