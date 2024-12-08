Q3 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries Decreased by Analyst

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com cut THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NYSE THO opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,229,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

