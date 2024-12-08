Q4 Earnings Forecast for AAL Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

