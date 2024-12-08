Q4 Earnings Forecast for SentinelOne Issued By DA Davidson

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

