Q4 EPS Forecast for TFI International Boosted by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.609 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.