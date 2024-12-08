Q4 EPS Forecast for TFI International Boosted by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.
View Our Latest Report on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.609 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.