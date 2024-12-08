Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 959 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $80,812.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,956.25. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

