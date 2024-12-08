Quantbot Technologies LP Has $38,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $422.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.97 and its 200-day moving average is $378.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $435.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

