Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 248.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $68,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,229. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $910,374 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

