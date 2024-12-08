Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

