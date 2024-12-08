Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,234 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,451,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,782 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 114.9% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

