RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ROLL opened at $334.39 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
