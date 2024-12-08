Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,235 shares of company stock valued at $895,538. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

