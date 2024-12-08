Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación Trading Down 0.8 %

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Redeia Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.