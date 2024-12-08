Relx (LON:REL) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,550 ($57.99) target price on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,746 ($47.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,637.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,572.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,746.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 3,004.46 ($38.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796.70 ($48.39).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,504 ($44.66) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($62,523.58). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

