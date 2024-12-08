Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $401.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $417.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2,200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.