Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on November 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

MELI stock opened at $1,947.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,006.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,876.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

