Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on November 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $934.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.32 and a twelve month high of $935.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

