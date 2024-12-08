Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Q1 Earnings

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ATS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE:ATS opened at $31.57 on Friday. ATS has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ATS by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

