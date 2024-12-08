Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Q1 Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.55 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Hexcel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

