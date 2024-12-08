Research Solutions, Inc. Sells Common Stock to Institutional Investors

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that on December 4, 2024, Peter Derycz, the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. This transaction comprised a significant portion of Mr. Derycz’s holdings and was purchased by a consortium of investors.

The sale by Mr. Derycz is noted to be in line with the objective of broadening ownership of Research Solutions’ common stock among institutional investors. By divesting a substantial number of shares, Mr. Derycz’s action is expected to enhance the company’s public float. Moreover, this move eliminates concerns related to potential prolonged selling pressure from a single shareholder.

The transaction signifies a strategic move aimed at redistributing ownership within the company and attracting interest from a wider array of institutional investors. Reallocating these shares may potentially lead to a more equitable distribution of ownership, encouraging diverse institutional participation in the company.

In accordance with the disclosure, William Nurthen, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Research Solutions, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company on December 5, 2024. The company confirmed that the sale of shares by Mr. Derycz was successfully completed.

This development reflects Research Solutions’ strategic efforts to optimize its shareholder base and enhance shareholder value through a more diversified ownership structure.

