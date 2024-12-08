Revance Therapeutics Extends Offer Commencement Date in Merger Agreement

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has further extended the date by which Reba Merger Sub, Inc. is obligated to commence the tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of the company. The agreement involves Crown Laboratories, Inc. and Reba Merger Sub, Inc., known as the Buyer Parties. This extension is in line with the Agreement and Plan of Merger that was initially dated August 11, 2024.

The initial extension was set for December 5, 2024, which allowed for further discussions between Revance Therapeutics and the Buyer Parties. Subsequently, on December 5, 2024, an additional extension was agreed upon, pushing the date for the offer commencement to December 9, 2024. It was emphasized that ongoing discussions may lead to additional delays in commencing or completing the offer, as well as the possibility of adjustments to the terms of the Merger Agreement, including the offer price.

As per the disclosure in the Form 8-K filing, a copy of the waiver to the Merger Agreement relating to the extension has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report. The details in the waiver document outline the continuous efforts and negotiations between the involved parties to reach a satisfying agreement regarding the offer commencement date.

It is worth noting that certain statements within the document are identified as forward-looking statements, including those pertaining to the expected tender offer commencement date. These statements involve various risks and uncertainties inherent in the offer and the merger process. Factors such as the number of stockholders willing to tender their shares, potential competing offers, and the ability to meet closing conditions could impact the outcome of the transaction.

Investors and security holders are advised to carefully review all relevant documents related to the tender offer and the merger to make informed decisions. The parties involved are preparing to file necessary statements and materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will be made available to shareholders and investors.

As of December 5, 2024, the parties involved have mutually agreed to extend the offer commencement date to facilitate ongoing discussions and ensure that the terms of the merger are being thoroughly considered and finalized.

