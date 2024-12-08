Reviewing American Healthcare REIT (AHR) & Its Peers

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is one of 291 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Healthcare REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Healthcare REIT pays out -208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 170.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT -1.84% -1.87% -0.80% American Healthcare REIT Competitors -3.37% -192.55% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $1.87 billion -$71.47 million -59.48 American Healthcare REIT Competitors $1.00 billion $120.25 million 19.88

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Healthcare REIT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Healthcare REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88 American Healthcare REIT Competitors 4324 14865 14689 400 2.33

American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.95%. Given American Healthcare REIT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Healthcare REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Healthcare REIT rivals beat American Healthcare REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

