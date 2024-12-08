Reviewing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 65.32% 23.47% 19.02% Navigator 14.48% 7.40% 4.23%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.20 $69.41 million $1.50 1.17 Navigator $550.74 million 2.04 $82.25 million $1.13 13.61

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navigator”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Performance Shipping and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navigator 0 0 5 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 269.32%. Navigator has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.44%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Navigator.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Navigator on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

