Reviewing UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UBS and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Financial Institutions has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. Given UBS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UBS is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS N/A N/A N/A Financial Institutions 13.72% 11.32% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Financial Institutions $219.35 million 1.89 $50.26 million $3.18 8.41

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than UBS.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats UBS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

