RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

