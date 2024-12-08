Robert W. Baird Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $24.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

