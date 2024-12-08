Robert W. Baird Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $225.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $199.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $838,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,853.19. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $287,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

