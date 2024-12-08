Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,697 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,000.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.61 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

