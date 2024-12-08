Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.55 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

