Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of AVSC opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

