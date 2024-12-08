Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $24.15 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

