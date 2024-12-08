Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 642,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

