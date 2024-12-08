Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,888 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.