Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 6.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,018.86. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $505,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

